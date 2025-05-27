Business community invited to key debate on Lancashire’s local government future

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Brabners and Fox Group, is set to host a high-profile breakfast event tackling one of the most pressing issues facing the county: the future of local government reorganisation.

Taking place on Thursday, 12th June at Samlesbury Hotel near Preston, the event will be chaired by BBC broadcaster Mike Stevens and brings together a panel of political leaders from across the region to explore the implications of potential changes to Lancashire’s governance structures.

Following recent local elections that reshaped Lancashire County Council, the conversation around local government reform has gained even greater importance. With models ranging from a single county-wide unitary authority to the creation of multiple unitary councils (possibly up to five), the outcomes could significantly affect economic development, service delivery, and long-term strategic planning across the business landscape.

The Chamber is committed to ensuring the voice of the business community is heard during this vital period of consultation and change.

The event will give an overview of the current plans

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, commented: “There is a lack of clarity around what Lancashire’s future governance might look like — but what is clear is that the decisions made now will impact our businesses for decades to come.

“This event gives our members a seat at the table and an opportunity to shape the conversation. It’s more important than ever, particularly in light of the new political leadership at the county level.”

The event will feature a panel discussion with representatives from district councils, unitary authorities and the upper-tier authority, each outlining their current position and preferred options. Attendees will also gain an overview of the proposed models and their potential pros and cons.

Representatives from Blackpool, South Ribble, Preston, Lancaster and Blackburn councils have all confirmed their attendance.

Brabners, which has around 550 colleagues across four offices in the North including Lancashire, is partnering with the Chamber to support the discussion.

Its True North network, of over 430 business leaders committed to supporting the North’s future – was established to unite the region’s most influential and purpose-driven voices to unlock the potential of the Northern economy.

Robert White, chief executive of Brabners, said:“Devolution has the potential to play a key part in answering to the North’s productivity puzzle, helping the region achieve its true economic potential over future generations. Delivered correctly, it provides the framework to unlock greater place-making investment in areas such as infrastructure, housing, transport and energy which are key to driving prosperous growth.

“However, to maximise devolution’s benefits, it requires meaningful collaboration between all stakeholders - both within Lancashire and with its neighbouring regions. The county’s decision-makers must work with the business community as well as with other local and central government leaders to co-create a structure which provides the best opportunity to align investment with economic priorities and skills to allow geographic clusters to thrive.

“Brabners’ True North network is committed to supporting the future of the North and stands ready to play its part. Whether in the next few months, as Lancashire’s political structure is established, or over the coming years as we work towards ensuring all decision making is aligned with delivering a more productive and prosperous future for the county.”

Fox Group, a fourth-generation company is a fully integrated, circular economy construction materials solution business, located across Lancashire with over 450 employees.

Paul Fox, Chief Executive of Fox Group said “We are pleased to support this event, as a business firmly placed in Lancashire, it’s vital that no matter how the final reorganisation of local government looks, businesses must be given the opportunity to engage and prepare for the future”

“With the recent local elections behind us and growing pressure for better efficiency, accountability, and clarity in decision-making, the way Lancashire is governed is under the spotlight.

“For those of us running businesses, these changes won’t just affect policy—they’ll shape the way we operate. Whether it's the speed of planning applications, the delivery of transport improvements, or the availability of skilled workers, the outcome of this reorganisation will have lasting consequences.”