Booths boss to take part in Q&A about the future of the local economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chairman of Booths will join the British Chambers of Commerce to unveil the ground-breaking Local Economy of the Future report which explores the challenges facing the sectors which contribute to the county’s economy and what opportunities are out there.

This report is one of the five “pillars” compiled by the BCC which will serve as the business community’s manifesto ahead of a General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Booth, who has also written the forward of the report, will face questions from an invited audience, made up of key Lancashire decision-makers.

Edwin Booth

The Future of the Local Economy will be launched at Thwaites head office in Samlesbury on 20th February, with special guests Baroness Martha Lane Fox, the president of the BCC, and its Director General, Shevaun Haviland, along with guest speaker, Edwin Booth, Executive Chairman of Booths supermarkets.

At the event, the BCC will unveil the findings and recommendations of the report and will host a Q&A with guests. The report delves into the critical themes such as place and space, people and local voice and funding and taxation.

The four other reports being published by the Chamber include People & Work, Digital Revolution, Global Britain and Green Innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses from across Lancashire are invited to the free event which will highlight the importance of the local economy on the county.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWLCC, said: “We are delighted the Chamber has been chosen to launch this important document which shines a light on the challenges and opportunities for the local economy.