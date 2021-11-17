Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards soon - here’s what to do if you have one

(Photos: Getty Images)

Amazon has told customers it will stop accepting payments made using UK Visa credit cards next year.

It said it has made the decision due to “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.

Customers will still be able to use debit cards, including Visa, and non-Visa credit cards, and Mastercard and Amex credit cards when they reach the checkout, it said.

Why is Amazon not accepting Visa credit cards?

The online retailer said in an email to customers that Visa credit cards issued in the UK will be halted from use on its site from 19 January.

It said that the change comes ‘due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.

“These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.

“As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January 2022.

“With the rapidly changing payments landscape around the world, we will continue innovating on behalf of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment options to our stores across the globe.”

How has Visa responded?

A Visa spokesperson said: “UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.

“When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”

What do I need to do?

Customers will need to update their default payment option or add a new, eligible payment method if they wish to continue shopping on the online store.

Amazon has also asked customers to update their prime memberships due to the change which can be done here.

Subscriptions on the site will also need to be altered if you have a default payment method with a Visa credit card.

For more information on Amazon payment methods, see the Amazon.co.uk help and customer service page.