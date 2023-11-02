Accounting expert provides must know Inheritance tax tips

Utilise Annual Exemptions: Each year, individuals can give away up to £3,000 without it being added to the value of their estate. Any unused exemption from the previous year can be carried forward, but only for one year.

Gifts from Income: Regular gifts made from after-tax income, which do not reduce your standard of living, might qualify as ‘normal expenditure out of income’ and could be exempt from inheritance tax.

Potentially Exempt Transfers: Gifts given more than seven years before you die are generally not counted towards the value of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Consider Life Insurance: A life insurance policy, when written in trust, doesn't form part of the estate and can be used to cover any inheritance tax bill.

Leave a Legacy to Charity: If you leave at least 10% of your "net estate" to a charity, it can reduce the rate at which inheritance tax is charged from 40% to 36%.

Seek Expertise on Trusts: Trusts can be a beneficial way to control where your assets go after your death while also saving on inheritance tax. Speak with a professional to ensure the trust setup is suitable for your circumstances.