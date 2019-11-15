Modern, spacious and perfect for the family

Have your say

Two bed terrace is in the heart of Wesham

Situated within the heart of the popular town of Wesham, this two-bedroom terraced home is superbly located for access to all local amenities.

-

It is walking distance away from highly regarded schools, making this property perfect for small families and first -time buyers alike.

Boasting well presented interiors throughout, the modern kitchen is fitted with a variety of integral units as well as a breakfast bar.

It comprises of an entrance hall leading through to the spacious lounge with feature log burner, modern breakfast kitchen and sun room, with the property’s two bedrooms and large bathroom to the first floor.

It has a large rear garden comprising multiple patio spaces, perfect for entertaining guests in the summer months.

-

Address: West View, Wesham

Price: £134,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000