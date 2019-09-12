Modern, cosy and perfect for the family

Have your say

Spacious five bedroom home has a gorgeous garden

Great opportunity to buy a beautifully presented detached five bedroom residence and perfect family home in a prime location.

This striking property sits back on a generous and private plot in the idyllic semi-rural setting of Barton, yet within excellent accessibility to amenities.

Briefly comprises of inviting entrance hallway, downstairs toilet, study/third reception room, main lounge, rear lounge, spacious dining kitchen, utility, split-level first floor landing, family bathroom, five double bedrooms and two en-suites.

The property affords extensive, beautifully manicured and well stocked garden to the rear, offering great outdoor space, perfect for evening entertainment.

A large driveway to the front provides off-road parking for several cars.

Hosting an abundance of spacious and immaculate living accommodation, this great family home has been mindfully set out with a modern family in mind.

Additionally, the property boasts a medley of contemporary and traditional fittings throughout, giving it a modern yet cosy feel.

Address: Garstang Road, Preston

Price: £465,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811