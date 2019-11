The National Lottery today celebrates the 25th anniversary of its first draw.

Since the first lotto numbers dropped on November 19, 1994 scores of people across Lancashire have hit the jackpot. Here are some of the lucky winners celebrating their golden moment.

Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed 10,903,198 in May 1996 pa Buy a Photo

Cabbies Joe Kenyon, Chris Brenneis and Steve Humber, from Chorley, shared 1,859,900 in August 2002 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mike and Sarah Stone, from Leyland, won 4,316,624 in March 2004 pa Buy a Photo

John Lambert, from Leyland, scooped 1,426,747 in July 1996 while working at Broughton Printers jpimedia Buy a Photo

