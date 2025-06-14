I fell down a rabbit hole of artistic calm amid the chaos of London, reports Louisa Gregson

It's not uncommon for a Modern Art gallery visit to divide opinion. Some people adore them, others are bored, complacent or even intimidated.

Personally, I find contemporary art studios super soothing - the absence of traffic, the hush, the clean lines, the minimalism and the beautiful pieces of art - it feels like checking out of the chaos and stress of life by simply walking off the street, through a door and into an oasis of still and calm - a bit like Alice falling down a rabbit hole into Wonderland but with a much easier entrance and a much calmer (if just as curious) destination.

Contemporary art galleries feel to me like peaceful sanctuaries that soothe my soul - and none so much as when I stepped into Moco art gallery in Marble Arch, London. ‘Moco’ stands for ‘modern contemporary’, and when you find yourself looking at artwork by Robbie Williams - yes, that Robbie Williams, it seems perfectly apt.

The vast three floor space offers up a veritable adult sweet shop of candy colours, pretty pink blossoms, electric neon signs and shiny immersive installations. Modern pieces, contemporary sculptures, and digital art blend together with stunning pieces by Damien Hirst, Banksy, Andy Warhol, and the aforementioned Robbie Williams, as well as pieces by Jeff Koons, Marina Abramovic, Yayoi Kusama and many more. Moco has made the new museum in London their flagship location, so as well as the exhibition spaces, the art museum also offers up a lovely (if a little pricey in my opinion) Moco Store, and there is an exciting variety of creative events and activities.

It was a memorable visit as part of a one night stay in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Leicester Square as part of a trip where I was invited to 'explore the best of London.'

After soaking up the art in MOCO we headed to for afternoon tea. There is something so irresistible about the civilised indulgence of dainty, pastel coloured china, tiny sandwiches and pretty cakes all taken in lovely, tranquil surroundings. Afternoon tea at Bond Street Radisson Blu offers a twist on the classic, traditional afternoon tea. There are contemporary details with classic wood-panelled interiors and guests start with a selection of hot dish starters, followed by a choice of finger classic sandwiches, freshly baked scones (with jam and cream of course!) and dainty yet decadent desserts.

Dinner that evening was in the hotel's restaurant Leicester Square Kitchen, where we Indulged in contemporary Mexican and Peruvian cuisine - beautifully cooked spicy small plates accompanied with an impressive cocktail menu in ultra chic surroundings. My hazelnut sour - recommended by the lovely waiter was an absolute treat.

The menu is extensive and exciting. Soft Mexican Tacos offer such tasty fillings as crispy Baja fish, cabbage slaw and habanero mayonnaise, dry-rubbed short rib and smoked chilli mayonnaise, chilli lime vegetarian chicken, baby pulled pork and apple mayonnaise. The Peruvian menu offers such delights as chicken tacos, jalapeno and truffle mayonnaise, shredded crab and avocado tostada with chili garlic mayonnaise, vegetable hard taco with tomato salsa.

Drinks were later taken upstairs in the penthouse suite with breathtaking views overlooking the iconic London skyline. Sipping champagne while watching darkness descend on London's most famous landmarks finished the evening off in true city style.

The next day after strolling through the vibrant streets of London in glorious sunshine I visited another art gallery - this time not quite so modern. We visited The Wallace Collection - a national museum housing masterpieces of painting, sculpture, furniture, arms and armour, and porcelain.

The Wallace Collection was built over the 18th and 19th centuries by the Marquesses of Hertford and Sir Richard Wallace, it is one of the finest and most celebrated collections in the world.

There was just time afterwards to visit Bloomsbury Street Kitchen on the ground floor of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bloomsbury for a mouth watering power hour lunch menu of Mediterranean and Japanese dishes. The restaurant itself is beautifully chic - exposed brick works alongside Italian glazed porcelain tiles with lots of lush foliage - think Japanese Sago palms, Mediterranean olive trees and clusters of terracotta pots - making for an inspiring setting. The food was top-notch and felt perfect for a quick, affordable lunch that eases a little luxury into your day.

From art gallery tours and elegant afternoon tea to dinner and drinks with stunning skyline views the trip offered culture and elegance and reminded me why I rate London so much. Great art, great food and plenty of cocktails - what's not to love?