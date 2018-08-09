Law firm raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice through its Tour de Forbes

Cycling enthusiasts from a Lancashire solicitors firm have raised more than £3,600 for charity after creating their own version of the Tour de France.

The Tour de Forbes involved a team of around 30 volunteers from Forbes making the 100-mile journey from the firm’s Leeds office to its base in Accrington.

The journey took in all Forbes’ other offices in Manchester, Chorley, Walton Summit, Preston and Blackburn including a pit stop at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall, which was the company’s chosen cause.

Forbes works to support charities located close to its offices and the fund-raising event was arranged by Partner Jonathan Holden, who is a trustee at the hospice.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Staff from Forbes Solicitors did a brilliant job cycling more than 100 miles in the blazing heat – and they all had big smiles on their faces when they paid a visit to the hospice en-route, which was really nice to see.

“Our staff and volunteers cheered them up the drive and welcomed them to St Catherine’s Park to show our appreciation for their efforts.

“The amount they have raised in sponsorship is wonderful and so appreciated by everyone at St Catherine’s, including the patients and families we care for - all while spreading the word about the hospice far and wide across the region.”

Jonathan Holden, Forbes’ head of employment, said: “Along with everyone at St Catherine’s Hospice, I would like to thank all those involved in the Tour De Forbes bike ride – from the cyclists to the support crew and all the Forbes staff who cheered their colleagues on.

“It was an amazing team effort which has made a vital contribution to specialist care for local people facing conditions like cancer, heart failure and motor neurone disease.”