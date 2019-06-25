Lancaster’s Gresgarth Hall gardens feature on TV for first time in Channel 5 programme

TV cameras visit Gresgarth Hall near Lancaster for the first time this evening as part of a Channel 5 TV show.

Gresgarth Hall, the home of garden designer and former Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Lady Arabella Lennox-Boyd, will be revealed to viewers at 9pm.

The gardens are on show in Great British Gardens, a new programme fronted by gardening presenter Carol Klein.

The four-part series explores some of the country’s most distinctive gardens.

Each episode of the four-part series sees Carol visit inspirational gardens: Great Dixter, John Massey’s garden at Ashwood Nurseries, Gravetye Manor and Gresgarth Hall.

Each hour-long episode visits its garden throughout the year so viewers can see how its planting develops and matures, and what tasks the gardeners are carrying out in each season.

The grounds of the Gresgarth Hall estate, in Caton, comprise the formal garden rooms nearer the house, and a wilder area where Arabella has planted 6,000 trees among cleverly designed meandering paths.

Elsewhere, the garden shows off Arabella’s immense knowledge and precision. In spring, splashes of early colour nestle beneath well-chosen spring-flowering shrubs, while summer witnesses an explosion of scent and floral abundance.

The show, on Tuesday June 25, will highlight a combination of formal and natural planting. There’s a peaceful lake, woods, a rhododendron hillside and swathes of blue flowers blooming throughout the seasons.

However, even the relaxed areas are meticulously managed and designed. Peek beneath a glorious scramble of roses and you see a network of wires supporting the apparently spontaneous display.