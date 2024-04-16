As the weather slowly but surely improves, budding gardeners will be wanting to get outside and decorate their gardens with flowers and plants.

There are many florists and garden centres to choose from in Lancashire so it can be hard to decide which one to go to.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places for gardening goods were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 of the best florists and garden centres in Lancashire that you visit in 2024:

1 . The Terrace Tea Rooms at Oswaldtwistle Mills Colliers St, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington BB5 3DE | "Great place to browse around from garden centre to furniture and a choice of eateries."

2 . Rhapsody Floral Design Rhapsody Floral Design, The Old Bank, 289 The Grn, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5TJ | "Excellent service, flowers were beautiful and many people commented"

3 . Rivington View Nursery Rivington View Nursery, Coppull Hall Ln, Coppull, Chorley PR7 4LR | "A well stocked and well priced garden centre."

4 . So Plants So Plants, Elm Brow, Preston PR3 2TB | "There was a good variety of products and friendly staff."