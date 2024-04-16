As the weather slowly but surely improves, budding gardeners will be wanting to get outside and decorate their gardens with flowers and plants.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
There are many florists and garden centres to choose from in Lancashire so it can be hard to decide which one to go to.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places for gardening goods were and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 17 of the best florists and garden centres in Lancashire that you visit in 2024:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.