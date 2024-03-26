Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research reveals people in Preston search for man caves more than anywhere else in the North West.

A man cave, which has seen a rise in popularity over the past few years, is a room or part of a home used to relax, pursue hobbies, or work out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year people in the UK searched for man caves (and 652 related key words), an average of 85,000 times a month.

New search engine analysis by experts at Mobile Annexe has revealed Preston is the man cave capital of the North West.

Last year, man caves were searched an average of 1240 times a month.

Preston ranks 5th for Man Cave searches in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we take the population into account, that’s an average of 840 searches per 100 thousand residents a month – the highest in the North West.

When compared to the rest of the UK, Preston came 5th.

Gary Clayden-Smith, from Mobile Annexe, said: “With a rise in home working following lockdown and Covid, it’s understandable that people want a dedicated place to escape work.

“A man cave can be the ultimate place to do this, a place to escape and connect with your inner child – whether that’s through gaming, creating, or even just playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not surprised at all that interest remains high as, after all, who doesn’t like a bit of me time.”

Gary has these top tips for creating a man cave:

Find Your Purpose: Figure out the main goal of your man cave, whether it's a place to watch sports, play video games, work out, or pursue hobbies. This will allow you to pick the perfect design and layout.

Personalise the Space: Put your personality into your man cave with things like posters and collectables. From movies, to music, to sport, make the area your own.

Beverage Station: Make sure you’re never in need of a drink with a dedicated bar area. Add a mini-fridge or cooler and stock it with your favourites, whether it's craft beer, wine, or soft drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi-Functional Design: Add features that allow for different activities. For example, a fold-down table could be used as a gaming station and a workspace, and a big TV is great for movie nights or gaming marathons. Really work on making the most of the space you have.