A woman who has been celibate for 10 years has no plans to romp unless she meets the love of her life - as Khloé Kardashian reveals she's also not had sex for three years.

Tania Schoultz, 53, says opting out of intimacy has made life seem "much simpler and clearer" and encourages others to follow in her footsteps. Tania first went celibate in June 2014 due to a break-up, and vowed never to sleep with another, finding it a "much easier life".

Since then, her celibacy has remained strong and she doesn't even self-pleasure - as she refuses to date anyone else, until her 'true love' comes around for her. Reality star Khloé Kardashian recently revealed she has been celibate for the last three years - with Julia Fox and Orlando Bloom also admitting they've gone without.

But Tania believes that her celibacy affects more than just your self-esteem, it "affects your soul's energy." Tania, an actress, from Preston, Lancashire, said: "I have been through menopause in a really up and down journey, and was drinking too much beer in the evenings, so I just became celibate.

"In essence I connected to why nuns don't have sex; it is a very spiritual thing. Sexual energy is just so special."

Tania has no plans on breaking her dry streak and believes that through not having sex she is coming closer to understanding herself. She said: "It has really aligned my chakra. I was visited by Mary Magdalene one night in my dreams and that really made me want to carry on.

"It really makes sure your soul is your own when you don't sleep with any Tom, Dick or Harry. I can understand why nuns do this now."

Tania - who is a lesbian - has since not dated anyone since her period of celibacy started. She believes that finding true love will be the only way she sees sex becoming a possibility for her in the future.

Tania said: "What you do with your sexual energy brings you karma. Sex should only be for love if you do have it. You get a lot more spiritual energy from keeping yourself from sex, not just going for a hook up on a Friday night."

Tania - originally from Zimbabwe - believes lack of sex is the secret to unravelling trauma. She said: "I know I had a bad time when I was younger. Bad things happened and I had a lot of PTSD, it was all sexually related, so celibacy freed me from it."

Tania takes celibacy one step further by opting not to masturbate either. She said: "It is all the same. I try not to masturbate because it is the same thing as sex, just with yourself. Those that don't lust are always purer, and that means they have more of an innocence. I prefer that.

"I would eventually like to find someone for me, but until then, I am off sex."