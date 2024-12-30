I won £20K while planning a Christmas party for disabled kids - I'm in shock
Zuber Yunus, from the Braeside area of the town, entered an online competition while on a break from his job in a local community centre.
He later learned he was the lucky winner while busy setting up a party for 40 youngsters with disabilities.
“I’ve never won anything, not even musical chairs,” said Zuber, who works in mental health.
He also revealed he has some very practical plans for his winter windfall.
“I am going to use the money to clear some outstanding debts which have been playing on my mind and then I can go into the New Year with a clear conscience,” explained Zuber who said the cost of living had meant some bills were in arrears.
“My car is falling apart too and this money will help to fix it up so it lasts a little longer.”
He was also a little starstruck when he got the call from Christian Williams - from car and cash competitions company BOTB - to tell him of his win. Christian
Zuber said he had been dreaming of the moment he would pick up the phone and find the presenter, popular with BOTB fans, on the other end of it.
“My dream was to talk to you one day,” he excitedly told Christian. “ You have no idea, I’m going to tell you now I am a fan.
“And I am in shock.”
