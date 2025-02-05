On a quiet Monday morning, a few hours after arriving in Preston for the first time, I headed to Friargate to see if it would live up to its reputation as a foodie’s dream. I was not disappointed. By Amelie Parent

Located only a short distance from the train station, it is hard to think of a cuisine that was not on offer. Greek, Thai, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern. And of course, a classic Irish pub, tricolour flag waving in the wind. As someone new not just to Preston, but to this country, I was impressed by the diversity of options awaiting me, even in a relatively small city.

As I worked my way down the street I was treated to a feast for the eyes, not just the appetite. Even the UK’s trademark winter grey could not dampen the kaleidoscope of colour created by each restaurant front. From the bright blue, green and pink patchwork of Coco’s Soul Food to the stark canary yellow of The Chicken Shop, there was always somewhere new to look.

Coco’s Soul Food

If you are not in the mood to eat, Friargate is perfect for a mid-day stroll. Coming from a country where city centres are often sprawling and designed for drivers, it was a welcome change to experience so many local businesses gathered on a walkable city street. The wide pavement leaves plenty of room for pedestrians, and there were not too many cars going by during the late morning I was there which left the air feeling clear and refreshing.

There were also not many people about at that time of day, but there were enough restaurant staff popping in and out, older people on walks, and students picking up lunches to put a pleasant buzz in the air.

Whether you are looking for noodles, curry, shawarma, or sushi, you will find it along this short walkway in the heart of Preston. The worst part of a visit to Friargate is having to choose just one place to eat. My advice: Come hungry!