I stayed at Blackpool's Norbreck Hotel, one of the worst rated in the UK, and I gave it 5 stars - this is why

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th May 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A YouTuber who travels the UK reviewing the lowest rated hotels has awarded the Norbreck Castle in Blackpool a whopping five stars - but there’s catch...

He has to leave a positive review and can not lie. So what did YouTuber George Redfern make of the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Queen’s Promenade?

With over 5,000 negative reviews to its name - is it really that bad? George paid a visit to find out and gave it five stars. This is why...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
George Redfern's YouTube review of the Norbreck Castle Hotel in BlackpoolGeorge Redfern's YouTube review of the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Blackpool
George Redfern's YouTube review of the Norbreck Castle Hotel in Blackpool

One star for facilities

“After checking in, I had a look around and found they had their own cinema, arcade, pub, swimming pool and gym - that’s a star!”

Room

“My room looked pretty average. The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!

“I also found a sign saying it’s a non-smoking room. But do they even have smoking rooms in hotels anymore?”

"The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!", said George"The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!", said George
"The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!", said George

Entertainment

“In the evening I went down to watch some entertainment and it didn’t disappoint. Just like the sunset that evening. That’s a star!

Building

“Some of the building was falling apart but they are in the middle of a refurbishment. So that’s five stars!”

Related topics:BlackpoolYouTube

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.