With crowds thoroughly pleased by not only the wonderful entertainment on offer at the charming event but by the lovely weekend weather as well, it’s safe to say the 2024 edition of Penwortham Live was a resounding success.

“That's a wrap, Penwortham Live 2024! What an incredible weekend it's been!” read a statement from event organisers. “”e couldn't have asked for a better celebration of local music and talent. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who came out to support Penwortham Live, whether you joined us for one night or both - you made it truly special!

“We want to say a HUGE thanks to all the bands and artists who rocked our stages with their incredible music,” it continued. “A special shoutout to our fantastic volunteers and all the venues that hosted for this year's Penwortham Live and of course The Creative Network!

“Let's keep the music alive until next time!”