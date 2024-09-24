Young couple go big and go home with three-storey property in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes’ Romans Green development has seen another house sold as a young couple have bought their first home on the development.

Ben (24) and Olivia (24) made a fresh start in their three-storey home having moved from Longsands and Fulwood respectively, where they had both lived with their parents.

Working as a Management Accountant and a Nurse, they had both saved regularly through their jobs and Olivia utilised a Help to Buy ISA to get on the property ladder and secure a property flexibly designed across three floors.

Having purchased a three-storey Norbury style home, Olivia said: “The third floor was a clear selling point for us as we have great views from the top floor, so we can spend a lot of time up there with a separate lounge area to the downstairs.

“All of our friends and family that have visited all had the same reaction to us when we saw the home. The large en suite is also a huge bonus.”

Olivia is currently using one of the unused bedrooms as a dressing room, whilst Ben is preparing to turn the other into a home office.

When asked for advice for anyone thinking about buying a three-storey home, Olivia continued: “Do it! The third floor is like your own large hotel room that you can make your own.

“The large en suite and the lounge area we have created is great for film nights in. Despite not experiencing winter in our new home, the split thermostat will help keep the bills down without feeling cold during the colder months, I’m sure.”

Ben said: “We love the Norbury. After viewing a few different styles of houses, the main bedroom was another selling point for us. The garden is also great, and plenty big enough to host.

“We chose a brand-new property because we liked the idea of a completely blank canvas and we didn’t have to worry about anything being broken when moving in.

“The location is perfect for us. We’re close to both of our workplaces and our families, and there are also supermarkets and local pubs within walking distance.”

Romans Green, located on Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood, gives home buyers easy access to all that Preston has to offer, including Preston Golf Club and Deepdale Stadium, home to Preston North End FC, for sport enthusiasts.

There’s also a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools in proximity, making it a great place to start and raise a family.

Olivia added: “We had heard nothing but good things about Barratt Homes and the support that we received from the sales team was great.

“We are aware we weren’t the easiest case with using Help to Buy ISAs, however, stress was taken away from us and we had regular phone calls to ensure everything was okay. It couldn’t have been better.

“My favourite part of coming home is the fact that it is our home. Moving onto the property ladder has been something we are both proud of.”

