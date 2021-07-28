World-class seven-bed countryside super-mansion with car showroom, pool, cinema, gym, and breathtaking gardens yours for £2.5m
This architect-designed home is utterly stunning.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:21 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:22 am
On the market for £2.5m with Fine & Country and located in Rossendale, this seven-bed home is about as gorgeous as homes come, featuring a showroom-standard garage space for over 20 vehicles, a heated indoor swimming pool, home cinema, spa treatment room, home gym, office, eight bathrooms, 11 reception areas, a contemporary design, and gardens boasting a Koi pond, patio area, and lawns. Take a look around.
