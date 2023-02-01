Wonderful three-bed detached Lancashire family home hits the market with attractive price-tag
This wonderful home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and is an immediate classic.
By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:55pm
On the market for £265,000 with Purple Bricks, this Clayton-le-Woods home is described as ‘immaculately-presented’ and features a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, a kitchen/diner leading out into the garden, a main bedroom with potential for an en suite, and a rear enclosed family garden with patio area. Take a look around...
