Why summer is the time to move to a new home in Eccleston

THE final countdown of new Anwyl homes in Eccleston is underway, with the chance to make a summer move and enjoy substantial savings worth up to £60,500.

There are now just seven homes available at Parr Meadows on Parr Lane. There are three large and luxurious house types to choose from, including some ready to move into.

To help facilitate a speedy move, Anwyl is offering a range of incentives, tailored to buyers’ individual circumstances. These include part exchange, a choice of part exchange or stamp duty paid, with the potential to save £23,999 on the tax alone.

All homes are available with a £10,000 deposit contribution and upgraded specification including flooring throughout and quartz kitchen work tops.

Anwyl’s new homes at Parr Meadows in Eccleston

The combined value of these incentives is potentially worth up to £60,500.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “At this time of year, people may be more focussed on packing for summer holidays than to move home but summer is a great time to make a fresh start. We have homes in Eccleston that are build complete and ready for you, with no chains to cause delays. If you have a house to sell, we can help with our Move Simple scheme or we may be able to take it in part-payment with part exchange.

“An advantage of moving at this time of year is there’s longer daylight hours and usually drier weather. It’s much better to be loading and unloading your belongings in the sun, rather than gloomy and wet autumn conditions. Those with children tend to want to move during the school holidays to reduce disruption to routines and so little ones can settle before the new academic year starts.”

Current prices at Parr Meadows start from £449,995 for a four-bedroom detached Cheltenham, with the five-bedroom detached Whitworth available from £574,995.

There’s even the chance to own the five-bedroom detached Bowden show home from £679,995. Styled by professional interior designers, it’s decorated throughout and includes flooring, plus a shaker style kitchen and quartz worktops.

The offer of stamp duty paid on this property works out at £23,999.

Homes at Parr Meadows are among the most efficient available. Thanks to increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points they’re predicted to score the top Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘A’

Located on the edge of the village and close to the countryside, residents of Parr Meadows can choose their pace of life. There’s everything they need including a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops, all nearby.

Easy access to junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 and excellent nearby train links, makes the homes a great base for commuters working in Preston, Liverpool or Manchester.

Show homes at Parr Meadows are Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and from noon to 5.30pm on Mondays. For more information, including the latest availability and pricing, see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/parr-meadows.