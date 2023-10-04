Why a new home in Lancashire offers an affordable solution to modern living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halifax research suggests the average house price is now £286,276 or 6.7 times the average salary. But new homes at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh aren’t your average homes.

Prices at Redwood Gardens, between Lytham and Blackpool start from £244,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over at Whittingham Fold, just 20 minutes’ drive from Preston city centre, prices start from £249,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Glossop.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-bedroom Marford from Elan Homes at Whittingham Fold

Elan regional sales director Marie Morris said: “House price to income ratios only tell part of the story as they don’t take into account the condition of a property and any potential repairs it may need or how much the energy bills are likely to cost. People tend to assume that a new build home comes with a premium price tag, but that’s not always the case. We have a choice of three-bedroom properties in Lancashire below the average house price.

“For a limited time and on selected homes only, we’re also offering buyers the chance to save more than £20,000 through a combination of a 5% deposit contribution and upgrades including flooring throughout and turfed rear garden. Plus, there’s no need to budget for repairs and renovations, that an older property is likely to need. The HBF calculates that it costs around £70,000 to bring an older house to the same standard as a new build three-bedroom semi-detached home. If that wasn’t enough, there’s potential for further savings as new build homes are more efficient older properties.”

The incentive package is available on a three-bedroom detached Bay style property at Redwood Gardens, priced at £259,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to make the most of the 973 sq ft of accommodation, the lounge in the Bay leads through to the combined kitchen, dining and family room. French doors lead out to the garden. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

The three-bedroom Bay from Elan Homes at Redwood Gardens

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits an en-suite, with the other two bedrooms sharing the family bathroom.

The three-bedroom detached Marford at Whittingham Fold is priced from £284,995 and is an example of how Elan’s homes are designed for modern living.

Both the lounge and the combined kitchen and dining room benefit from French doors that open out onto the garden, offering lots of natural light and helping make the garden an extension of the living space.

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the en-suite to the main bedroom means the family bathroom serves just two bedrooms.

All of Elan’s homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate B rating, meaning their eligible for “green mortgages”, available from selected lenders.