Whopping five-property, 12-bed Lake District holiday rental development on the market for £1.795m
This 12-bed property is a whopper.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:39 pm
On the market for £1.795m with H&H Land & Estates, this Penrith home is a five-property holiday rental development on the borders of the Lake District. Set on a two-acre plot, each individual property is uniquely appealing in its own way. This one's a potential business dream. Take a look around...
