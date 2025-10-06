What Makes Longridge Great? Housebuilder Reveals Area’s Best Kept Secrets

BM - Typical street view on Barratt Homes' Bowland Meadow development

The team at the Bowland Meadow development in Longridge has given their opinion on what the area's hidden gems are for potential home buyers.

Barratt Homes’ eyes on the ground have picked out a series of hidden gems, including local spots of natural beauty, places to take the family on day trips, the best of food and drink and local sports teams.

Tracy Barlow, Sales Adviser at the Bowland Meadow development, said: “There are so many places that make the Longridge area special, the team at the development are still discovering fantastic places to visit even after all this time, and we’re always eager to share these gems with our customers.”

Below are a few key features in the local area that Tracy is keen to highlight to those moving to Longridge to help them get the most out of the lifestyle available.

BM - Longridge has vast open greenery and parks available for all to explore

Natural Features

If you want to see Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, then you can’t go wrong with the Trough of Bowland, Beacon Fell Country Park or Longridge Fell.

Longridge Fell is very popular with local walkers. The main path is around 2.8 miles long and takes a little over an hour to complete.

This brilliant, moderately challenging circular woodland walk offers stunning views from its top, stretching out to the Fylde Coast, the Vale of Chipping, the hills of the Forest of Bowland,including Parlick and Fair Snape Fell and Beacon Fell, the Lake District fells, and on a clear day, the Yorkshire Dales.

BM - Longridge is located on the south side of the Forest of Bowland AONB

Restaurants and Food

For food options, you can’t go wrong with Franco's. Having been open in the area for over 30 years, it’s clear to see why this Italian restaurant has been so successful, with its traditional appearance and friendly staff.

There are also great local pubs; the Alston Arms Pub is within walking distance of Bowland Meadow, and a little further afield is the lovely Derby Arms Pub.

The Alston Arms can cater for a variety of functions within its superb facility, The Barn. It is family friendly and includes sections suited for those with dogs, and also features a fantastic beer garden for use on warm days.

Activities

Sports fans can check out the lively communities at the Longridge Cricket Club and Longridge Town Football Club with constant games and events for everyone and anyone to attend.

Now in the full swing of the football season, there are games organised every week. The football club is the perfect place to embrace the Longridge community spirit. With a very active social media presence, fans of Longridge Football are always kept up to date on the last news.

Bowland Wild Boar Park is great for those who want to be at one with nature, whilst having plenty of activities to engage in. With a myriad of events running throughout the year, there’s always something going on at the family-friendly attraction.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “With a whole host of wonderful opportunities to explore, Longridge is alive with possibilities for people of all ages and interests to enjoy.

“Our Bowland Meadow development is now over 95% sold, and we recommend anyone interested in the Longridge lifestyle to visit Tracy onsite to discover the many benefits of a new home here before it’s too late.”

Bowland Meadow has a range of three and four bedroom homes currently available with prices starting from £250,000, with the final phase of homes now released.

Located on Chipping Lane in Longridge, the established community features various properties for a wide range of buyers. Keen home buyers can watch a video created by Barratt Homes highlighting the excellent location of the development.

For more information about the range of properties that are being built across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.