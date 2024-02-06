Welcome to Whalley Manor – ‘Golden Ticket’ incentive offered on launch weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With mortgage contributions of up to £20,000* available for homes reserved before March 16, the launch weekend will also see a ‘Golden Ticket’ offer, giving potential purchasers who attend the event an additional £1000* in John Lewis vouchers if they reserve their new home by the same date.

L&Q, in partnership with Lovell, are unveiling an exciting new chapter for this premier development near Clitheroe. Join the team during the highly anticipated weekend which sees the launch of the new collaboration and explore the eagerly awaited show home – 'The Chelsea'. Combined with the opportunity to tour the stylish new interiors and get a glimpse of life at Whalley Manor, an Independent Financial Advisor will also be on hand to provide personally tailored and valuable financial advice, to support their homebuying journey.

Claire Brenlund, Sales & Marketing Director for L&Q, comments: “Now is the time to buy at Whalley Manor. This fantastic development set on the edge of the beautiful Ribble Valley offers the best of countryside living alongside convenient connections – not to mention the strong community spirit felt in the historical village of Whalley.

Whalley Manor Show Home. Photo: L&Q

“We’re thrilled to be offering a mortgage contribution over the next few weeks, giving buyers the chance to make significant savings on their new home – the added bonus of the ‘Golden Ticket’ will no doubt help with furnishing costs, too!”

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in-keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor, Whalley, offers a unique opportunity for homebuyers in the North West. Being delivered by L&Q and Lovell Homes, this 117-home scheme sees generously sized two- to five- bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space.

With a truly unique topography, the development has been expertly designed making use of the sloping gradient to maximise the use of land, views and increase plot size wherever possible. Further utilising the existing landscape, a central park has been created within the development, with a brook concealing the underwater aquifers transporting water from the Lake District. Creating a serene focal point for surrounding homes, the vast green space separates the northern and southern halves of the development, with a purpose-built footbridge connecting the two.

Taking inspiration from the vast array of Grade I and II listed buildings in nearby Whalley, homes at Whalley Manor are finished in either stone or traditional render, with pitched slate grey roofs, heritage brickwork and gable features. Essential whatever the weather, the rear garden is already turfed, so can be enjoyed from day one. Designed with sustainability in mind, every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their electric and hybrid cars conveniently at home.

The Chelsea at Whalley Manor. Photo: L&Q

Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is very well connected - major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester. Nearby Whalley train station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery.

Prices at Whalley Manor start from £260,000 for a two bedroom house, £300,000 for a three bedroom house, and £450,000 for a four bedroom house. Visit lqhomes.com for more information.