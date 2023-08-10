1 . Heather's Creative Florist, Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake

This shop is rated as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One recent customer said: "The staff were exemplary from start to finish and nothing was too much trouble. "All of the posies and arrangements were so well coordinated and the flowers were fresh and vibrant. It really helped having such a well organised website too. I will definitely use Heathers again and cannot recommend them highly enough." Photo: Google