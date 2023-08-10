It’s said you should ‘say it with flowers’.
And with just days to go until the Southport Flower Show, you might just fancy treating yourself or a loved one to a special treat.
We have trawled through Google Reviews to find some of the best-rated florists in and around Preston.
Click on the pages below to find out more.
1. Heather's Creative Florist, Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake
This shop is rated as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One recent customer said: "The staff were exemplary from start to finish and nothing was too much trouble. "All of the posies and arrangements were so well coordinated and the flowers were fresh and vibrant. It really helped having such a well organised website too. I will definitely use Heathers again and cannot recommend them highly enough." Photo: Google
2. The Secret Garden Flower Shop, Winckley Street, Preston
This long-established Preston florist's shop rates as 4.8 out of 5 on Google.
One customer said: "The Secret Flower Garden recently did our wedding flowers and we would highly recommend. We gave them some photographs and idea of what our theme was and the flowers they created fitted perfectly with our theme. We could not have been happier with them." Photo: Google
3. Preston Flowers, Meadow Street, Preston
This business used to be known as Holmes Florist, and has been running since 1947.
It rates as 4.8 out of 5 on Google, with one customer saying: "Excellent service, very helpful and knowledgable staff." Photo: Google
4. Pamela Jane, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
This well-established florists is rated as 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One reviewer wrote: "Great service for funeral flowers. Speedy and great response to arrangements." Photo: Google