Waterside show homes revealed next weekend in Burscough

Prospect Homes are launching two stylish show home properties at Bridgemere on Orrell Lane in Burscough this Saturday 14th October.

The development is surrounded by nature and farmland, and lines the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool canal. It is within walking distance of Burscough town centre, making it perfectly placed for residents to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Customers will be able to explore two of the house styles available and see, touch and experience first-hand the quality and finish of Prospect’s homes.

Two new show homes are due to open at Bridgemere in Burscough. Photo: Prospect Homes

Samantha Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes said: “The new Cleveley and Sawley show homes will allow prospective buyers the chance to view two of the house styles on offer at this stunning development. They’ll be able to appreciate the quality and creative design of all our properties, and familiarise themselves with the specification choices, upgrades and optional extras available to personalise their new home.”

Both show homes are four-bedroom detached properties with integral garages. The Sawley and Cleveley have a spacious kitchens and dining area at the back of the properties alongside a separate W/C and utility room. The lounge is at the front, as is the integral garage. Upstairs each home has four double bedrooms, with the master bedrooms having their own ensuite plus a family bathroom.

Sam continues: “Bridgemere is in such a beautiful location, right on the canal side. It is also a small intimate development of just 54 homes and we believe they won’t be available for long once the show homes open and people see what’s coming.”

Financial advisors and PLS Solicitors will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have as well as local estate agent Moving Works to answer questions about the local area.