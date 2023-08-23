Virtual reality show home opening in Hoddlesden

Opening alongside two fully furnished show homes, the VR house is the shell of a four-bedroom Weaver 4 and unlike other show homes, the only furniture inside is a sofa and a TV.

Lesley Myers, sales director at Kingswood Homes said: “This is a first for Kingswood Homes, having an empty, unfurnished show home open to the public. The VR show home will allow us to demonstrate the various options available to customers via Shape Your Home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shape Your Home is Kingswood’s industry leading concept that allows customers to select from a range of ground and first floor layouts to create a home that’s built around the way they live.

A CGI of the new Kingswood homes at Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden

Lesley continues: “When visitors walk in, they will be invited to put on a VR headset. Our sales consultant will then walk with them into each room and will be able to change room layouts at the click of a button.”

Visitors will be able to explore four house types with the VR headset on; the three-bedroom Bridgecote 3, the four-bedroom Byre 3M and Haybarn 4 and then the Weaver 4.

Visitors will also be able to view different options available to them such as kitchen units colours, cupboard styles, worktops and flooring to give them a real feel of the home with elements that best suit their style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure that customers can still see and feel the quality fittings included in a Kingswood Home, the two other show homes, a Farmhouse 5 and a Haybarn 4 are fully furnished.

Lesley continues: “While our VR house will allow people to get a feel for the space inside four of our homes, we still wanted to give visitors the chance to physically see and feel what is included in a Kingswood Home.

“Kingswood’s all-inclusive specification is anything but standard. Every home we build comes with features such as a Ring doorbell, Nest heating system, AEG appliances including a five-ring gas hob, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher and floor tiles to the kitchen and bathrooms.”

The five-bedroom Farmhouse 5 and four-bed Haybarn 4 also have a selection of personalisations showcased such as kitchens, dressing areas with fitted wardrobes, additional tiling and options for interior doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show homes at Spinners Brook will be open from Thursday-Monday from 10am-5pm from Saturday August 26.

The 7.2 acre site, named fittingly after the former Vernon Carus Mill on which the site sits, will offer 72 new homes that each have stunning countryside views.

Hoddlesden has a village shop/deli and a local pub on the village green and is ideally situated close to the M65 and the M6, with easy access to Blackburn, Preston and Manchester.