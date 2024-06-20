Viners, through the ages of an iconic brand
From day one through to 2024, let us take you through the ages of Viners® to discover more about the history of this iconic brand.
A tale that begins in Sheffield
Founded in 1908 by brothers Willie and Emile Viener, Viners® has gone from strength to strength in its endeavour to become Britain’s
favourite cutlery brand. Upon its launch, the company’s speciality was plated hollowware; specially crafted metal jugs, teapots, platters
and butter plates that were incredibly popular with the everyday homeowner.
Despite what many of us think, Viners® hasn’t always made cutlery. It was only after the First World War that the company began to make
knives and forks, developing an innovative collection of high-quality cutlery made from nickel and silver. This combination of durable
metals became the basis of Viners® Wear Wite brand, which was its best- selling line until the development of stainless steel alternatives.
A royal seal of approval
In the 1930s, Viners® was issued a Royal Warrant as Cutlers and Silversmiths to King George V. Following this prestigious honour, the company began to produce silverware on a large scale, allowing it to branch out into London, Scotland, the North West and the Midlands. Word quickly spread about Viners®, and homeowners across the nation wanted to get their hands on this sought-after, quality-
assured cutlery.
Supporting the war effort
Production was put on hold at the start of the Second World War as the company catered for military needs, producing around 36,000
helmets a week for Britain’s soldiers. The extent of the damage to its Sheffield factories after the war meant the company was required to
produce utility cutlery for a number of years.
A determined recovery
In post-war 1950s Britain, homeowners had less money to spend and the desire for high quality products soared. Viners® took this on-
board and made it part of their strategy, hiring freelance designers to develop distinctive yet affordable products that would appeal to
those looking to make a quality investment.
The most successful initiative was designed by Gerald Benney, who brought the iconic Studio collection to life. Holding strong as a best-
seller for many decades, Studio can still be found in homes across the country.
A brand leader
A series of successful brand marketing campaigns delivered national recognition, with Viners® claiming their place as industry leaders by the 1970s. By this time, the company employed over 800 people and officially became the largest manufacturer of cutlery in the UK.
Viners® today
Viners® joined The Rayware Group in 2014, sitting alongside some of the biggest names in British homewares including Kilner® and Mason
Cash. Lovingly designed and developed in the UK, Viners® currently sell 20 different ranges nationwide, from stunning cutlery to practical
knife blocks and stylish barware.
