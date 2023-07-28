Video: Take a tour of this brand-new 5 bed, 3 storey detached Leyland home with ultra-modern design

One of just six properties on a new development, this home is on the market for £630,000 with Laura Preston. Set over three floors, the home opens up into the lounge and the large open-plan kitchen, which itself has doors onto the formal dining area. Upstairs, the home features a stunning main bedroom with an en suite, while the other bedrooms are stylish and spacious. Outside, the rear garden features a paved patio area and a large lawn.