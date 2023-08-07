Video: take a tour of one of Preston's most expensive homes, a breathtaking five-bed countryside mansion with stunning garden
There really is only one word for this place: spectacular.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
On the market for £1.65m with Fine & Country, this magnificent five-bed, detached country property in Whitestake to the south of Preston is a dream come true. The property is described by the estate agents as ‘an elegant and inviting piece of paradise in the heart of the Lancashire countryside, set in approximately two and a half acres of parkland style gardens where tranquillity and easy living hold sway’. Take a look around...