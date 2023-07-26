News you can trust since 1886
VIDEO: Take a tour of one of Lancashire's finest homes, a 3 storey, 5 bed detached lakeside mansion

Plumpton Manor is as regal as homes get.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

Built just 10 years ago and set within three acres, this stunning three-storey five-bed property combines sophistication with style. It features a bespoke hand-carved oak staircase, underfloor heating, chandeliers, stone fireplaces, a home office, a conservatory overlooking the lake, a gorgeous kitchen with island unit, a wine cellar, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite with Jacuzzi bath, and a garden bordered by a feature dry stone wall. It’s on the market for £1.795m with Stonehouse Unique Homes.

