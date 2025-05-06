Unlock a smooth move in Lancashire this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countryside Homes is hosting a Home Movers weekend on 10th - 11th May

Considering your next home? Countryside Homes will provide tips for those looking to upsize, downsize or move up the property ladder at its special Home Movers weekends across its Lancashire developments on 10th - 11th May.

From 10.30 am - 4.30 pm, Beaumont Green in Warton and Brookfield Vale in Blackburn will be open to homeowners looking for advice about buying their next home. The Countryside Homes team will be on hand to explain how to make your move easier.

Across its developments in the North West, Countryside Homes offers a range of assisted sale solutions. This includes buying a homeowner’s current property through Home Exchange, or helping them sell it with Smooth Move. Both options simplify the process and mean buyers don’t have to instruct estate agents or incur their fees.

Brookfield Vale

The solutions can be used on homes across Beaumont Green and Brookfield Vale, where a range of three and four-bedroom homes are available, with prices starting at £230,000.

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “When it comes to new homes, there is lots of guidance for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder. But selling an existing home can feel just as daunting. At these events, we want to show homeowners how easy and stress-free it can be to sell their existing property and move into a new build home. We offer a range of support, so I encourage you to come and find out more.”

Countryside Homes is also offering a 5% financial boost on selected plots. Those interested in the four-bedroom detached Dunham could receive up to £15,600 to spend in any way they want.*

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.

Find out more here: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/beaumont-green-warton