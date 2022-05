On the market for £450,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed Ince home sits in a secluded location and features a large main lounge, a fitted kitchen diner with island unit and solid oak worktops, a utility room, two ground floor bedrooms both with en suites, landscaped gardens, and the aforementioned barn, which requires renovation but which is set across two floors and offers oodles of potential. Take a look around...