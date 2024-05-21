On the market for £149,995 with Ben Rose, this charming two-bed Wheelton property has been finished to a stunning standard throughout, boasting a bright and airy lounge, an open staircase, a kitchen diner with space for a dining table, spacious bedrooms, a generous family bathroom, and a ginnel to the rear.
As the estate agents say: “With its sought after location, characterful charm, and convenient amenities, this home presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a comfortable and well-connected living space.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all
I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000
Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.