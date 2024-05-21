Unique 2 bed end of terrace Chorley home with modern design & open staircase on the market for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st May 2024, 14:31 BST

This end terrace home is ideal for a first-time buyer.

On the market for £149,995 with Ben Rose, this charming two-bed Wheelton property has been finished to a stunning standard throughout, boasting a bright and airy lounge, an open staircase, a kitchen diner with space for a dining table, spacious bedrooms, a generous family bathroom, and a ginnel to the rear.

As the estate agents say: “With its sought after location, characterful charm, and convenient amenities, this home presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a comfortable and well-connected living space.”

Take a look around...

1. Mill Street (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Mill Street (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Mill Street (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Mill Street (Credit: Ben Rose)

