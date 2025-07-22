Two Readymade homes open doors to the public in Preston

BUYERS looking for their next home can take a tour around two of Redrow’s Readymade properties in Fulwood this Saturday (July 26).

The open house event at Redrow’s award-winning Tabley Green development will involve a tour around the three-bedroom Leamington Lifestyle and the four-bedroom Shaftesbury. They are among just a handful of homes still available before the development sells out.

Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. Featuring a host of extras, they have the potential to save buyers thousands. The properties have no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

The Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen, dining, family room stretching across the back of the property. The ground floor is completed with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and en-suite. Current prices start from £402,000.

The Shaftesbury boasts a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £390,000.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Tabley Green is a very popular development and its location has been a big draw for buyers. Close to farmland, Tabley Green has a semi-rural feel as well as being within easy reach of the city of Preston.

“Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts.

“Anyone looking at purchasing a property here is welcome to join us for this open house event, where our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to tell you more about the development and the surrounding area.”

Located off Lightfoot Lane, less than four miles from Preston and close to open fields and farmland, Tabley Green offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

The open house event will be held from 10.30am – 5.30pm.

To find out more about Tabley Green or to book an appointment with Redrow’s sales team, visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call 01772 507449.