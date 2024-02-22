Try the Darlings of Chelsea bed in a box range ideal for smaller spaces

Barnet Single Bed in a Box in Easy Clean Recycled Velvet Cinder Rose RPR £1911 / Sale price £1408 (30% discount)

Keep the bed folded away inside an upholstered box until you need it, and then pull it out as a bed when you

have overnight guests. There’s also the option to upgrade to a memory foam mattress too.

See how it works HERE

Darlings of Chelsea are designer sofa specialists offering handcrafted, contemporary and traditional sofas and furniture in a range of more than 170 premium fabrics and leathers.

From sofa beds and corner sofas in various sizes and configurations to occasional chairs and loveseats you’ll be spoilt for choice. There’s an exclusive collection of beds with premium mattresses too.

Head to one of the showrooms located at Surrey, Hertford, Birmingham, or London (Parsons Green) – and sit, snuggle, lounge, or lie back on the range of sofa styles featuring everything from high backs and deep seats to curved arms and classic

finishes. Or browse the ranges online – sofa hunting has never been so simple.