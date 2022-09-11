News you can trust since 1886
An aerial view of the house

'Truly magnificent' late 17th Century Cliviger property on the market for a cool £2.1m

Dating back to circa 1690, this substantially extended eight-bedroom home in Red Lees Road, just outside Cliviger, also boasts a cinema room, swimming pool and tennis court.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:53 pm

On the market with fineandcountry.com, Cliviger Laithe Farmhouse is surrounded by extensive private landscaped gardens. Take a look inside...

1. View from the back

A view of the house from the back

2. Living room

The sumptious living room

3. Snug

A cosy snug room

4. Dining room

The dining room

