'Truly magnificent' late 17th Century Cliviger property on the market for a cool £2.1m
Dating back to circa 1690, this substantially extended eight-bedroom home in Red Lees Road, just outside Cliviger, also boasts a cinema room, swimming pool and tennis court.
By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:53 pm
On the market with fineandcountry.com, Cliviger Laithe Farmhouse is surrounded by extensive private landscaped gardens. Take a look inside...
