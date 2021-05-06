Tranquil bungalow with spacious interior and breathtaking landscaped rear gardens overlooking a lake on the market for £500,000
Overlooking a calming body of water, this Chorley bungalow is peace and quiet personified.
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 5:18 pm
On the market for £500,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this four-bed property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a reception hall, a large reception room with stunning views over the garden and water, a modern kitchen, a garage, and wonderful rear landscaped gardens. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3