Tranquil bungalow with spacious interior and breathtaking landscaped rear gardens overlooking a lake on the market for £500,000

Overlooking a calming body of water, this Chorley bungalow is peace and quiet personified.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th May 2021, 5:18 pm

On the market for £500,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this four-bed property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a reception hall, a large reception room with stunning views over the garden and water, a modern kitchen, a garage, and wonderful rear landscaped gardens. Take a look around...

