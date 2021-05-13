Traditional three-bed countryside cottage with classic period features, generous gardens, and spacious interior on the market for £350,000
A charming semi-detached home, this property overlooks the Mereclough Methodist Chapel memorial garden dating back to the 1820s.
On the market for £350,000 with Yopa, this three-bed property in Mereclough, Cliviger features gorgeous period features, generously-sized gardens, a bespoke kitchen, a lounge with stone fireplace, a dining room, and a master bedroom with en suite. Take a look around...
