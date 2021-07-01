Top marks for Preston's biggest social housing landlord after inspection

Community Gateway Association (CGA), which has around 6,500 tenants in the city, has been given top marks for its financial viability and for the way in which the organisation is run.

The community-based housing association received the highest possible rating G1 for governance and V1 for viability from the Regulator of Social Housing.

The announcement followed an in-depth assessment by the regulator which involved intensive scrutiny of documentary evidence, observation of a board meeting and interviews with members of the CGA board and the executive leadership team.

Founded in 2005, Community Gateway is based on the city's dock estate.

Chief executive Rob Wakefield said: “I’m delighted with the outcome of our in-depth assessment and recognise the hard work and dedication from colleagues across the business to achieve it.

"We have ambitious plans to continue the great work we do in our communities and this grading underpins our plans for the future.”

Chairman David Yates added: “This a huge achievement and the result of a lot of hard work by everyone at Community Gateway. Congratulations to all involved on this fantastic success."

Chairman David Yates (left) and chief executive Rob Wakefield.