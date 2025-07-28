Third Floor’s A Charm: Lancashire Housebuilder Highlights The High Life
For larger families, a three-storey home may be the ideal solution to flexibility and spacious living, while still having the convenience and space for quality time together.
Located on Chipping Lane in Longridge, Bowland Meadow features various properties for a wide range of buyers. Keen home buyers can watch a video created by Barratt Homes highlighting the excellent location of the development.
The three-storey Kingsville style homes offer prospective buyers a spacious open-plan kitchen on the ground floor with a study that can also double-up as a fourth bedroom, a room dedicated to hobbies or a play room for children.
The first floor boasts a generous living room, ideal for the entire family to relax and unwind after a long day. The living room is accompanied by the main bedroom and an en suite. On the second floor, there is a double and a single bedroom alongside a family bathroom for the benefit of older children and teenagers who can find comfort in their own space.
Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “The three-storey properties at our Bowland Meadow development have been expertly designed to provide the best of spacious and modern living for all families.
“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to visit our Sales Advisers at the developments.”
Bowland Meadow has a range of three and four bedroom homes available, with prices starting from £250,000.
For more information about the range of properties that are being built across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.