These are the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses for sale in and around Preston for under £60,000
For first-time buyers, finding a house for sale that's within their price bracket can be struggle, and with property prices increasing by more than 10% in the 12 months (to March 2021), it's not getting any easier.
According to the latest HM Land Registry data the average house price in England is £275,000, way above the budget of many first time buyers.
However, it's not all bad news, as there are plenty of affordable options in and around Preston for first time buyers or those looking for a project.
Here are 8 properties in and around Preston currently on the market for less than £60,000:
