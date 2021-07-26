These are the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses for sale in and around Preston for under £60,000

According to the latest HM Land Registry data the average house price in England is £275,000, way above the budget of many first time buyers.

However, it's not all bad news, as there are plenty of affordable options in and around Preston for first time buyers or those looking for a project.

Here are 8 properties in and around Preston currently on the market for less than £60,000:

1. Roman Road, Frenchwood This one bed terraced house in Roman Road, Frenchwood in Preston is on the market for £22,500. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/57779090/ Buy photo

2. Riversleigh Way, Warton This two bed end terrace house in Riversleigh Way, Warton is on the market for £39,950. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/55141971/ Buy photo

3. Glenview Court, Preston £50,000 could get you this two bed bungalow in Glenview Court, Preston. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59157893/ Buy photo

4. Longley Close, Preston This 1 bed house in Longley Close in Preston is on the market for £54,950. Full details: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/57951209/ Buy photo