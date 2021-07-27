The UK's average house prices have risen to £230,700 - here's what you could buy for that in and around Preston
House prices are now nearly a third (30%) higher on average than a previous market peak in 2007, analysis has found.
The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700 but just months before the average UK house price was £177,300 in December.
We had a look to see what £230k might get you today in Preston
