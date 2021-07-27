What could £230,000 get you on the property market in Preston?

The UK's average house prices have risen to £230,700 - here's what you could buy for that in and around Preston

House prices are now nearly a third (30%) higher on average than a previous market peak in 2007, analysis has found.

By Iain Lynn
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:24 pm

The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700 but just months before the average UK house price was £177,300 in December.

We had a look to see what £230k might get you today in Preston

1. 4 bed terraced house for sale

Ribby Road, Kirkham, Preston PR4 Deceptively large four bedroom family bedroom within walking distance of Kirkham Town Centre.

2. 6 bed terraced house for sale

Brackenbury Road, Preston, Lancashire PR1 Situated in Fulwood and in an incredibly popular rental area all the rooms including the communal areas are large and spacious.

3. 3 bed detached house for sale

Walnutwood Avenue, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 Perfectly positioned, benefiting from an ideal location close to schools and amenities, this would make a great family home.

4. 3 bed detached house for sale

Kilsby Close, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston PR5 The property is situated only a short drive to Preston city centre and is surrounded by superb local schools, shops and amenities.

