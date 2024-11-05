The top 10 most expensive homes sold in Blackpool in 2024 so far according to Rightmove

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST

Ever wondered what are the most expensive homes to have sold in Blackpool over the past year or so? Well, look no further...

According to data collected by the HM Land Registry and collated by national house-selling site Rightmove, these are the top 10 most expensive properties which went on the market and were duly snapped up sometime since the start of 2024.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Properties in Blackpool had an overall average price of £147,913 over the last year, with the majority of sales in the town during the last year being semi-detached properties, which sold for an average price of £161,868.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Alternatively, terraced properties sold for an average of £110,973, with detached properties fetching an average of £270,067. Overall, the prices of properties sold in Blackpool over the last year were similar to the previous year and 1% up on the 2021 peak of £146,425.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

The 21 ugliest parts of Lancashire according to readers, including spots in Preston and Blackburn

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

1. Mythop Grange, Mythop Road, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4XA - sold on 31 Jan for £1,260,000

Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Mythop Grange, Mythop Road, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4XA - sold on 31 Jan for £1,260,000

Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Mythop Grange, Mythop Road, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4XA - sold on 31 Jan for £1,260,000

Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Mythop Grange, Mythop Road, Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4XA - sold on 31 Jan for £1,260,000

Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertiesRightmoveLancashireDataLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice