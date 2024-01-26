The North West's top five house 'itches' revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most common house frustrations of last year for homeowners in the North West have been revealed in new research from premium housebuilder Redrow.

While the majority (69%) of North West homeowners are currently fed up with various aspects of their home, the top five home frustrations include:

The cost of energy bills 27% Lack of energy efficiency 23% Too much maintenance 17% No garage 13% No storage 12%

Redrow has various schemes available to help you sell your existing property

To help homeowners find a home they can love long-term, Redrow has a wide range of homes across the North West, including in Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, for homebuyers to explore, and with such a need for energy-efficient features, Eco-Electric homes are available on all new and upcoming Redrow developments across the country.

Plus, with the news of mortgage rates being slashed for the first time in over seven months and interest rates declining, 2024 could be the perfect year to find your new forever home.

For those starting to feel the ‘house itch’, here are Redrow’s top five signs that it is time to move:

High Energy Bills – If rising energy bills are pinching your purse strings, now could be the time to explore a brand-new energy efficient home. Research by the HBF suggests the average buyer of a new house could save more than £180 a month on their energy bill compared with those living in older houses. Redrow homes are already among the most efficient available and the homebuilder has been developing ways to make them even more so over recent years, including pioneering the use of air source heat pumps to replace gas boilers.

DIY SOS – Redrow research shows that 30% of North West homeowners have undertaken DIY projects when becoming frustrated with their home. Although it might not be a money pit, older houses inevitably cost more to maintain than newer properties, as age and wear-and-tear take their toll. Research by the HBF suggests it costs more than £70,000 to bring an older property to the same standard as a new three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Endless Browsing – You may be finding yourself scrolling through estate agent websites or property apps, imagining yourself in a new home. If you’re asking yourself is now a good time to move house,you’re not alone and finding one is easier than ever before. Redrow research shows that 37% of North West homeowners will use a property app to search for their new home. Redrow’s new app caters to homebuyers’ behaviour while offering the quickest and easiest way to find their new home.

‘Homescapes’ – How we use the space in our homes has changed in recent years, and if your home just isn’t working for you anymore, it might be time to change. Whether that’s a separate kitchen and dining area, or perhaps you want extra space to workout at home or room for the children to play, with Redrow you can choose the layout that meets your needs.

Space Race – Needing more space can become apparent as your family grows or the routine of the new year sets in. Nationally 83% of younger homeowners are frustrated with their lack of space.