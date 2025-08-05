The Leyland connection: Growing housing development brings In Bolton buyers

By Henry Lewis
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
Housebuilder Barratt Homes has welcomed a number of buyers from Bolton as they flock to its Leyland development, Centurion Village.

The developer is seeing a large influx of people from towns in Greater Manchester to its desirable development in Lancashire.

There is a variety of reasons that the new home buyers have taken to this move; one of which is the fantastic commuting options from the Longmeanygate community, including the M6, M61 and M65, which can get residents to Liverpool, Manchester and Bolton with ease.

The M61 can get Leyland residents to Bolton within 50 minutes, allowing an easy connection between the two areas for house hunters moving to an emerging destination.

005 - BM - The garden of a show home at Centurion Village in Leylandplaceholder image
005 - BM - The garden of a show home at Centurion Village in Leyland

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are proud to welcome home buyers from far and wide to Centurion Village. The development sits at the heart of a fantastic network of transport options whilst offering a peaceful, semi-rural setting.

“We encourage anyone else interested in making the move to Leyland to visit the development and talk to our fantastic sales team about the area and the opportunities available.”

Located less than a five-minute drive away from the centre of Leyland, residents will find an array of local shops, bars and eateries. Those eager to treat themselves to some retail therapy or a night out will find Preston only a 15-minute drive away for them to take advantage of.

Centurion Village currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £270,000.

For more information about the range of properties that the housebuilder is building across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.

