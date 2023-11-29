The Chelsea at Whalley Manor: Homes designed for modern families

With more buyers seeking dedicated, separate rooms for living, working and relaxing instead of open plan spaces*, The Chelsea at Whalley Manor could be the home that ticks all the boxes.

Available in four classical finishes, including buff and grey brick and white render to seamlessly blend the homes into the rolling hills of the Ribble Valley, The Chelsea is one of the most popular four-bedroom designs at Whalley Manor – not only offering an open plan kitchen/diner, but also a study and separate reception room.

Entering this modern, 1600 sqft+ detached house, a spacious, lofty hallway leads straight through to the open plan kitchen-diner, where bi-fold doors lead onto the back garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor space, and filling the home with light. Kitchens are equipped with Neff integrated appliances – including a warming drawer, ideal for aspiring chefs – and Silestone worktops for an added touch of luxury. A must-have for all family homes, the dedicated utility offers essential additional storage and laundry space, and access to the garage, as well as hiding a convenient downstairs WC too.

Possibly pegged as the parents’ retreat from the kitchen chaos in this modern house, a separate reception room at the front of the house offers plenty of room for a multi-generational movie night. The Chelsea is available with or without a bay window – the additional space could be used as extra seating and storage through the addition of a banquette. Meanwhile, a study – essential for at-home working and homework alike – completes the downstairs footprint.

The Chelsea, Whalley Manor. Photo: Laurus Homes

Upstairs, the bedrooms are set around a large landing, complete with high ceilings to give the feeling of even more space. The principal bedroom overlooks the front of the house, with a shower room ensuite creating an adults-only oasis. Three good size bedrooms have the use of the family bathroom, while a large landing cupboard provides required storage space. Equipped with all the essentials, bathrooms feature full-height Porcelanosa tiling and a chrome heated towel rail, with hand sensor mirror lights adding a touch of sophistication.

With sustainability in mind, every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their cars conveniently at home. Essential whatever the weather, the rear garden is already turfed, so can be enjoyed from day one.

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in-keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor, Whalley, offers the best of countryside living in the North West. Being delivered by Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, this 117 home scheme sees generously sized two- to five- bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space, creating a brand-new community on the edge of historic village, Whalley.

With a truly unique topography, the development has been expertly designed making use of the sloping gradient to maximise the use of land, views and increase plot size wherever possible. Further utilising the existing landscape, a central park has been created within the development, with a brook concealing the underwater aquifers transporting water from the Lake District. Creating a serene focal point for surrounding homes, the vast green space separates the northern and southern halves of the development, with a purpose-built footbridge connecting the two.

Taking inspiration from the vast array of Grade I and II listed buildings in nearby Whalley, homes at Whalley Manor are finished in either stone or traditional render, with pitched slate grey roofs, heritage brickwork and gable features

Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is very well connected - major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester. Nearby Whalley train station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery.

Current pricing for The Chelsea starts from £495,000. Two-bedroom homes have also recently launched, with The Redbridge available from £260,000.