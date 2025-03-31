They range from a three-bedroom house for just £100,000 to a huge five-bedroom bungalow with a conservatory and large garden.
They are listed in reverse order, with the most-viewed last.
1. Lyndeth Close, Fulwood, Preston PR2 - £285,000
This four-bedroom modern detached family house in Fulwood is the ninth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has a conservatory, two reception rooms and is close to schools, motorways, shops and amenities. | Zoopla/Kingswood Photo: Zoopla/Kingswood
2. Boys Lane, Fulwood, Preston PR2 - £300,000
This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Fulwood is the eighth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has two elegant, spacious reception rooms, a stylish modern kitchen, and a large back garden. | Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes Photo: Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes
3. Goldfinch Street, Preston PR1 - £135,000
This three-bedroom terraced house in Deepdale is the seventh most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It boasts two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and a modern shower room. It's well located for local mosques, schools, amenities and transport links. | Zoopla/Entwistle Green Photo: Zoopla/Entwistle Green
4. Fir Trees Avenue, Preston PR2 - £250,000
This five-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is the sixth most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It has a huge garden, a spacious conservatory and an expansive kitchen/diner, described as an 'entertainer’s dream'. | Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes Photo: Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes
