1 . Lyndeth Close, Fulwood, Preston PR2 - £285,000

This four-bedroom modern detached family house in Fulwood is the ninth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has a conservatory, two reception rooms and is close to schools, motorways, shops and amenities. | Zoopla/Kingswood Photo: Zoopla/Kingswood