The 9 most-viewed houses for sale in Preston right now, including three-bed home for £100,000

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:47 BST

The most-viewed houses for sale in Preston right now have been revealed by Zoopla, with some amazing homes among them.

They range from a three-bedroom house for just £100,000 to a huge five-bedroom bungalow with a conservatory and large garden.

The properties listed are the most-viewed homes for sale across Preston on Zoopla as of Monday, March 31.

They are listed in reverse order, with the most-viewed last.

This four-bedroom modern detached family house in Fulwood is the ninth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has a conservatory, two reception rooms and is close to schools, motorways, shops and amenities.

1. Lyndeth Close, Fulwood, Preston PR2 - £285,000

This four-bedroom modern detached family house in Fulwood is the ninth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has a conservatory, two reception rooms and is close to schools, motorways, shops and amenities. | Zoopla/Kingswood Photo: Zoopla/Kingswood

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Fulwood is the eighth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has two elegant, spacious reception rooms, a stylish modern kitchen, and a large back garden.

2. Boys Lane, Fulwood, Preston PR2 - £300,000

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Fulwood is the eighth most-viewed property on the market in Preston right now on Zoopla. It has two elegant, spacious reception rooms, a stylish modern kitchen, and a large back garden. | Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes Photo: Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes

This three-bedroom terraced house in Deepdale is the seventh most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It boasts two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and a modern shower room. It's well located for local mosques, schools, amenities and transport links.

3. Goldfinch Street, Preston PR1 - £135,000

This three-bedroom terraced house in Deepdale is the seventh most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It boasts two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and a modern shower room. It's well located for local mosques, schools, amenities and transport links. | Zoopla/Entwistle Green Photo: Zoopla/Entwistle Green

This five-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is the sixth most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It has a huge garden, a spacious conservatory and an expansive kitchen/diner, described as an 'entertainer’s dream'.

4. Fir Trees Avenue, Preston PR2 - £250,000

This five-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is the sixth most-viewed property for sale in Preston on Zoopla. It has a huge garden, a spacious conservatory and an expansive kitchen/diner, described as an 'entertainer’s dream'. | Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes Photo: Zoopla/Dewhurst Homes

