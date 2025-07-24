But there are parts of the North West where you can buy a house for less than half that amount.
Despite the low prices, starting at just £124,000, there is plenty to recommend those places too, including ‘stunning’ scenery, great culture, good transport links and excellent job opportunities.
Below are the 9 cheapest places to buy a house in the North West, according to Zoopla, listed in reverse order.
1. Liverpool - £161,000
1. Liverpool - £161,000

The average house price in the city of Liverpool is £161,000, according to Zoopla, which is the joint 8th cheapest in the North West. House prices have risen by 2.6% in the last year and Zoopla says house buyers are growing wise to the relative value compared with Manchester. It says that the combination of 'rich' heritage, ongoing regeneration and a 'proud' local community conttribute to Liverpool's appeal. People have also praised the nightlife, the parks, the waterfront and the friendly locals.
2. Knowsley - £161,000
2. Knowsley - £161,000

The average house price in Knowsley, Merseyside, is £161,000, according to Zoopla, which is the joint 8th cheapest in the North West. This large village on the north-east side of Liverpool is undergoing regeneration, with new transport links and green spaces, which Zoopla says is making it a popular choice for families and first-time buyers.
3. Copeland, Cumbria - £149,800
3. Copeland, Cumbria - £149,800

The average house price in Copeland, Cumbria, is £149,800, according to Zoopla, making it the 7th cheapest place in the North West to buy a house. Zoopla says the main town of Whitehaven and the surrounding villages in the Lake District are blessed with a combination of natural beauty and excellent career opportunities, with the local nuclear industry creating many jobs in the area.
4. Blackburn with Darwen - £145,000
4. Blackburn with Darwen - £145,000

The average house price in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, is £145,000, according to Zoopla, which is the 6th cheapest in the North West. Zoopla says the area combines the best of both worlds, with urban amenties on your doorstep and easy access to the countryside. It says Blackburn in particular has an 'exciting new cultural scene' and regeneration, combined with affordable house prices, is making it an increasingly popular choice.
